The Suns and Nuggets both advanced to the second round of the playoffs with wins in six games over their first round opponents, as Phoenix took down the defending champs in the 7-seeded Lakers and the Nuggets vanquished a familiar foe in the 6-seeded Blazers. As such, both teams enter this series with plenty of confidence and two stars playing tremendously well in Game 6 to get them to this point.

The presumptive MVP of the league this season, Nikola Jokic, was unbelievable against the Blazers in most every game aside from a lopsided loss in Game 4, averaging 33 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 52.8/42.9/91.7 shooting splits in the six games against Portland. Stopping Jokic isn’t an option, but the Suns will have to decide what their gameplan is going to be against the do-it-all big man, as the Blazers seemingly stumped the Nuggets initially with their “let Jokic score” plan in Game 1, but eventually he started picking them apart. Deandre Ayton, who was dominant against the Lakers, will have a much different test in Jokic and how he handles Jokic not just as a scorer but on the glass will be key.

On the other side, Phoenix has the clear advantage in the backcourt with Devin Booker dominating Game 6 in L.A. and Chris Paul steadily getting more healthy after injuring his shoulder in Game 1 of the first round. Still, the Nuggets managed to beat a lethal backcourt in Portland despite being without three of their top five guards, most notably Jamal Murray and Will Barton, and will look to get continued strong play from Monte Morris to lead their backcourt effort. Like with Jokic, slowing Booker and Paul is a tough task, but forcing them into difficult shots (which they’re certainly capable of making) instead of allowing them to get easy looks at the rim is the first task for any team defending the Suns.

Game 1 will be the nightcap after Bucks-Nets Game 2 on Monday night, and will hopefully set the tone for what looks to be a very fun series.

Game 1 TV Info

Tip Time: Monday, June 7; 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

