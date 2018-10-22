The Nuggets Beat The Warriors On A Last Second Block By Juancho Hernangomez

10.21.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Nuggets and Warriors met in Denver on Sunday night in a battle of two undefeated teams in the West, with the Nuggets looking to assert themselves as a real player in the Western Conference against the two-time defending champs.

Denver led by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter, but saw the Warriors chip away late behind 30 points from Steph Curry to eventually tie the game up with just over a minute to play. Golden State had a number of opportunities late, thanks to three missed free throws in the final 1:18 from the Nuggets, but weren’t able to capitalize on the offensive end.

Draymond Green split a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to play and the chance to tie the game, and on their final possession, down two after Jamal Murray split his free throws, Steph Curry drove to the rim, drawing two defenders and dished to Damian Jones, who looked wide open for the game-tying layup. However, as Jones corralled it and went up, Juancho Hernangomez flew in from behind him to swat it away with a clean block to preserve a 100-98 Denver victory.

