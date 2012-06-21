NYC Vs. LA: Dime Hosts Sprite’s Uncontainable Courts Series

A few weeks back, we were asked to produce and “host” a short video series with Sprite that compares and contrasts playground basketball style and culture in New York City and Los Angeles. It was a tall task, especially when the two videos were only slated to a be a few minutes long, but we made a run at it and here are the results.

As the two co-founders of Dime Magazine, Josh Gotthelf and I spilt up the duties. Josh hosted the NYC video and I headed out to Venice Beach in L.A. We collected some great talent to help us out, with the legendary Bobbito Garcia taking part in New York and Mouthpiece, The Voice of Venice Beach, participating in L.A.

Check them out and let us know what you think.

Here’s NYC:

Here’s L.A.:

You can see a condensed version of the videos at the top of the site as well.

