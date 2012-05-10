Official Info & Photos For The Return Of The Reebok Question

When Reebok recently announced they would be re-releasing one their most famed sneakers ever – sneakerheads everywhere rejoiced. It’s one of the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn, and easily one of the most iconic.‘s line with Reebok was killing for the vast majority of his career, and these are at the pinnacle of that. And now, Reebok has released the official photos as well as information regarding the release on May 25.

This will be a one time drop of the original white/red Question Mid with a pearlized toe and after this re-release it will go back to the Reebok vault. The sneaker Iverson wore as a rookie in 1996 features a full-grain leather upper and a pearlized outsole, as well as what helped make it famous: a honey-comb shaped Hexalite cushioning system alongside the shoe.

Reebok has re-released the nubuck toe version before. However, this will mark the first time since it’s original release 16 years ago that the Question with the pearlized toe will be available.

It will retail at $125 and be available at Reebok.com, Jimmy Jazz, Villa, Shoe Palace, and Shiekh’s.

All photos courtesy of Reebok



