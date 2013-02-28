Official Look: Grey/White Colorway Of The Question Mid/Answer IV From Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson (photo. Reebok)

Last week, I headed out to Las Vegas to take in some time with Shaquille O’Neal. Reebok announced the return of the famed Shaq Attaq (and the Shaqnosis), continuing on a creative journey that’s reconnecting them with the street culture by digging into the crates of past legends. Now, they’re at it again.

On Friday, March 8, Reebok is releasing Georgetown-themed colorways of Allen Iverson‘s two most classic sneakers ever: the Question Mid and the Answer IV. The flat grey/athletic navy/white Question Mid and the white/navy Answer IV will drop at Foot Locker, The Finish Line, Footaction, Eastbay, Champs, Shoe City and Reebok.com for $125.

We have detailed photos of both sneakers, as well as videos of AI talking about his college experience, and his love of Michael Jackson. Stick with Dime for any further details about the upcoming release.

