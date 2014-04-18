Official Look At The Nike KD VI Elite “EYBL”

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
04.18.14

Earlier today we got an official look at the EYBL version of the Nike KD VI Elite, and this shoe is sick. It’ll be worn by players involved in the youth league this summer.

Featuring the youth league’s logo on the tongue, and a barrage of red, orange, violet and springtime colors, there’s no word yet on an official release date. However, with summer just around the corner (I think?), expect more details to emerge soon.

via Complex

What do you think?

