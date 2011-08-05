Oiseau “Dunk Contest” T-Shirts

Some moments live on forever. And for Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Dwight Howard, these dunks are surely one of those moments. Now, Oakland-based clothing company Oiseau gives you a chance to re-live history – that is, with a twist. Remember, if you give a mouse a cookie…
Note: MJ has a chocolate chip cookie, LeBron has a macadamia nut cookie, and Dwight has an Oreo.
If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available at shop.oiseauchateau.com for $30.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Personally, I think they look like crap.
wish there was a shirt with lebron over KG, i would buy that in a split second
You’re trippin Hoops. These are some of the dopest and original hoop tees I’ve seen in a while. I get tired of the same old played out unimaginative stuff just trying to make a buck of what someone else did and built without adding anything original of their own. These shirts are unreal
why cookies?
sorry, im brazilian and i didnt understand it
@cesar
cause you dunk cookies in milk, thats why…
if you look closer the rims are glasses of milk
LeBron’s been in a dunk contest…? Was it a high school dunk contest?
@panchito
thanx, dude!
@7 I’m pretty sure it’s his first ever in-game dunk
I’d buy a green one of the “Lister Blister” in a hot second.