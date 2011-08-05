Oiseau “Dunk Contest” T-Shirts

Some moments live on forever. And for Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Dwight Howard, these dunks are surely one of those moments. Now, Oakland-based clothing company Oiseau gives you a chance to re-live history – that is, with a twist. Remember, if you give a mouse a cookie…

Note: MJ has a chocolate chip cookie, LeBron has a macadamia nut cookie, and Dwight has an Oreo.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available at shop.oiseauchateau.com for $30.

What do you think?

