Oiseau “Dunk Contest” T-Shirts

#Michael Jordan #LeBron James #Dwight Howard
08.05.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

Some moments live on forever. And for Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Dwight Howard, these dunks are surely one of those moments. Now, Oakland-based clothing company Oiseau gives you a chance to re-live history – that is, with a twist. Remember, if you give a mouse a cookie…

Note: MJ has a chocolate chip cookie, LeBron has a macadamia nut cookie, and Dwight has an Oreo.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available at shop.oiseauchateau.com for $30.

What do you think?

