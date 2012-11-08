OKC Reveals New Alternate Uniforms

Thanks to NBA 2K13, this isn’t exactly breaking news, but it’s still cool to finally officially see the Thunder’s rumored alternate uniforms. According to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s official Twitter page, the team will debut these joints tomorrow night at home against Detroit. They will also be hitting the team store tomorrow morning at 8 a.m, and can be ordered online at NBAThunderShop.com beginning at 4 p.m. today, according to The Oklahoman.

While OKC’s normal uniforms are some of the best in the biz, we’re not feeling these at all. They’re too plain, and we’ve heard more than one person describe them as “ol’ church league jerseys.” That sums it up perfectly.

This jersey will retail for $110 (swingman style) and $75 (replica). The NBA will only allow the team to wear these alternate uniforms twice at home (thank God), but they’re also scheduled to wear them on the road against Brooklyn (Dec. 4); Minnesota (Dec. 20); Washington (Jan. 7); Dallas (Jan. 18); Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 27); Utah (Feb. 12); Denver (March 1); San Antonio (March 11); Indiana (April 5); and Golden State (April 11).

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.