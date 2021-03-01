More than a month later, the FBI is still finding and arresting individuals that took part in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to start an insurrection and stop the certification of the 2020 election results that saw Joe Biden win handily.

Among the latest is Oklahoma woman Danielle Nicole Doyle, who was previously an employee of the Oklahoma City Thunder. And it was her affiliation with the Thunder that got her turned into the FBI. According to the criminal complaint against Doyle, obtained by The Oklahoman, a former coworker of hers identified her on CNN video of the insurrection and turner her into the FBI, with a second former coworker also speaking with the FBI and helping to identify her, as the video had apparently been passed around within the Thunder offices.

“Witness 2 recalled that following the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, employees of the professional sports team circulated a video that CNN had aired,” an FBI agent reported. “The video was of individuals inside the U.S. Capitol during the breaching of the Capitol. Witness 2 obtained a copy of the video and identified Doyle as one of the individuals in the video.”

Doyle has been charged with “one count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, one count of knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”