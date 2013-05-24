One Of The Best Colorways Of The Nike Kobe 8 System Is Releasing Tomorrow

Need some new kicks for summer? Tomorrow, you can scoop up these Nike Kobe 8 System “Stadium Grey” joints. These have been sometimes referred to as the “Venice Beaches” because of the colorful graffiti that is littered all over the upper. The shoe also sports yellow laces, a grey tongue and some orange-colored inner lining.

They’ll be releasing for $140. Stay tuned to Dime for more details.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.