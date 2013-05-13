One Of The Craziest Nike LeBron X Customs You’ll Ever See

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
05.13.13 5 years ago

At this point, I’m not sure any signature line of sneakers draws as much attention from custom artists as the Nike LeBron X does. The latest eye-opening custom design was created by Kickasso of Kickasso Kustom Sneakers. The Nike LeBron X “Haden Highlighter” was made for Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden.

True to the name, this custom design is a sea of highlighter colors splashing together across the sneaker’s upper. There’s also a speckled midsole and some brightly-colored laces.

I’m not surprised to see Haden receive something like this. The NFL player has always been a massive sneakerhead. Just check out the recent video he did with Nice Kicks to see what I’m talking about.

H/T Nice Kicks

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSJOE HADENKickasso KustomsLeBron JamesLeBron XNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron XStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP