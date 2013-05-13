One Of The Craziest Nike LeBron X Customs You’ll Ever See

At this point, I’m not sure any signature line of sneakers draws as much attention from custom artists as the Nike LeBron X does. The latest eye-opening custom design was created by Kickasso of Kickasso Kustom Sneakers. The Nike LeBron X “Haden Highlighter” was made for Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden.

True to the name, this custom design is a sea of highlighter colors splashing together across the sneaker’s upper. There’s also a speckled midsole and some brightly-colored laces.

I’m not surprised to see Haden receive something like this. The NFL player has always been a massive sneakerhead. Just check out the recent video he did with Nice Kicks to see what I’m talking about.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

H/T Nice Kicks

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.