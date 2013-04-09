“One Shining Moment” 2013

#NCAA Tournament #Video
04.09.13 5 years ago

one shining moment 2013

Maybe it was the seemingly endless commercial breaks leading up to it at the end of last night’s CBS telecast, or maybe anything would seem like a letdown after that spectacular Nation Championship game, but didn’t “One Shining Moment” seem to not have the pop that it usually does?

Maybe I’m just irrationally bitter because this was inexplicably left out of the montage. It’s still tradition, and it’s still always good no matter what, so here’s “One Shining Moment” for the 2013 NCAA Tournament:

What was your favorite moment of this year’s NCAA Tournament?

