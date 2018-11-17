Oregon’s Kenny Wooten Threw Down A Massive Dunk Over A Syracuse Player

Getty Image

Syracuse usually has a good time at Madison Square Garden. They get lots of support from fans in the New York City area and in the past their teams have found success on the court as well. Some of the men’s college basketball program’s greatest non-NCAA tournament moments have happened there, especially in the Big East Tournament.

But the Big East as most people knew it and loved it is dead, and so, too, is all the good feelings for Orange fans at MSG. On Thursday night, Syracuse lost to former Big East rivals UCONN. And on Friday, it saw Oregon’s Kenny Wooten further disrespect the Orange on the hardwood in Manhattan.

Wooten took an alley-oop pass and threw down a vicious dunk over a Syracuse player in the second half of the 2K Empire Classic, a season-opening tournament that’s named after the basketball title NBA 2K19. And, good lord did Wooten’s dunk look like it should have been pixelated.