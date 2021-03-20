UPDATE: According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, three tests within the program over the last few days, spurring this decision.

Source to @CBSSports: VCU had its first positive surface on Wednesday, then two more positives surfaced Friday night, which prompted Marion County health officials and the NCAA to decide allowing VCU to move forward and play its game vs. Oregon was too risky. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 20, 2021

EARLIER: The final game of the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will not take place. The NCAA announced on Saturday evening that the tilt between Oregon and VCU has been ruled a no-contest, citing issues due to COVID-19 with the Rams. As a result, the Ducks will move on to the round of 32.

BREAKING: Tonight's game between Oregon and VCU has been ruled a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols, per the NCAA. Oregon advances to the Round of 32. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2021

In a statement, the NCAA said that it could not identify specific players or personnel members who tested positive, and it is unclear if this is a matter of multiple people testing positive or contact tracing holding out so many close contacts that the program is unable to have five eligible players who can take the floor. As the statement noted, the decision to postpone the game was made in conjunction with the local health department.

Oregon advances to the second round after COVID-19 issues cancel the VCU-Oregon game: pic.twitter.com/Unw8Rgsn1H — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) March 20, 2021

The game was set to be the 7-10 matchup in the West Region — Oregon was the higher-seeded of the two squads — with the winner moving on to face the winner of the 2-15 game between Iowa and Grand Canyon. The round of 32 tilt between the Ducks and whichever team wins that game is slated to take place on Monday. The Rams will end their season with a 19-7 record and were the runners-up in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament.