Orlando Forgot How To Play Basketball; Tim Duncan Never Forgets How To Play Ball

Who stole Orlando’s offense? With the Celtics reeling from injuries and actually giving legit minutes to people like Sasha Pavlovic and E’Twaun Moore, the Magic could’ve stepped on their necks. Instead, they folded like a bad hand, scoring only 56 for the game and leaving Boston with a 31-point L on their foreheads. 56 points sounds awful. But 20 second half points and 24 percent shooting for the game sounds even worse. Dwight Howard had 18 and 14, but didn’t even make a shot in the second half while Paul Pierce and Brandon Bass dropped 19 to lead all scorers … Avery Bradley might not be a player yet, but he’s getting there. The guard forced Zombie Jameer to turn it over three times in the back-court in the third quarter alone, and the Celtic announcers started calling him a weapon on defense and comparing him to when Rajon Rondo first came into the league: a non-scoring difference-maker. Eventually, Tommy settled on “Scoring is superfluous.” Oh, you mean the way they keep track of who wins and loses? We were with you all the way, Tommy, until that … Funny moment at the start of the third quarter. Dwight went one-on-one against KG in the post, and went across to his right for his jump hook. Mike Gorman immediately asked Tommy, “Can you call that a jump hook?” and was honestly perturbed about what exactly it was. Score one for the “Dwight Howard has no offensive game whatsoever” crowd … Just a few possessions later, Dwight Howard and Jermaine O’Neal got into it. They did a whole lot of talking, a whole lot of posturing and the announcers were doing a whole lot of overreacting. Then the refs had to go back to instant replay to check on who put their finger in someone else’s face first. We love the new NBA … Make that seven wins in a row for Memphis, using a 28-7 fourth quarter run to come from 20 down to beat Golden State 91-90. The run culminated in a one-footed fadeaway from Rudy Gay (who scored 23 while looking like he was back in high school with the short hair and headband) to put Memphis up three with under 30 seconds left … Best jump ball of the season: Marc Gasol versus Nate Robinson. It took forever, and Robinson was jumping prematurely so hard that Steph Curry had to hide his face, cracking up on the bench. Curry (18 points) definitely wasn’t all the way back. On one second quarter possession, he shot an air ball on a layup, got it back, and then shot another wind-raiser from deep … Portland ran away from the Kings, behind big nights from Jamal Crawford (26 points) and Gerald Wallace (20 points), continuing their trend of looking like Nia Long one night and Maggie Gyllenhaal the next … According to the announcers, J.J. Hickson hasn’t found his role yet in Sacramento “because the guards are always shooting it.” Then a few minutes later, they said after Jimmer made a three: “If they can ever pass the ball enough to get it to Jimmer, he can score.” We love it when announcers get it right … Speaking of Jimmer, part of the reason why Crawford went off was because the Kings kept trying to let the man (as well as Isaiah Thomas) check Crawford … … Keep reading to hear about Tim Duncan’s best game of the season …
The Bulls Intro has always been incredible
wow rubio has impressive steals record so far. i knew he would have nice number of assists but i’m surprised about his steals. way to go. and i know they aren’t winning much but they are fun to watch. and they are only one spot under lakers in the west, so they can’t feel bad about them self.
as for lakers, damn…
Duncan’s running hook from the free throw line was insane.
Duncan has been reminding me of Shaq in his Miami years. Most nights he’s just mediocre, but sometimes he shows flashes of his greatness.
Oh, Mama! Wonder what Mark Jackson the announcer would say about Mark Jackson the coach blowing a 20 point lead like that.
maybe NOW Otis will realise that Jameer is a piece of garbage and trade him & J-Rich for a proper PG.
Once he retires, Tim Duncan will be remembered as the greatest power forward to play the game. Just goes to show that learning and having the proper fundamentals goes a long way in playing basketball.
Second and third on my list and probably to a lot of people too are Karl Malone and Kevin McHale.
Lately, I have been finding the ESPN Trade Machine to be a great stress reliever during work.
Latest I tried was a mega trade between Utah and Boston. The Jazz get Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo. The Celtics acquire Al Jefferson, CJ Miles, Devin Harris, and Jeremy Evans. The machine says it works.
And by the way, does anyone else feel that the only reason Floyd Mayweather is pushing to fight Manny Pacquiao is because he is near bankruptcy? But then again, maybe, he believes Pacman has slowed down considerably based on the fight with Juan Manuel Marquez?
Duncan’s game winners are usually so ugly but damn…
Apperently, the Warriors have now lost seven games in which they led, were tied or were within five points to start the fourth quarter. Seems like Mark Jackson ins’t getting it done in the fourth quarter.
Im gonna reach into my bag of swag and pat myself on the back again. I called it, the bulls were too reliant on Rose. Y’all can suck it. Looking at you chicagorilla.
#10, what do you mean?
The Bulls have won 86% of games this season when Rose has played (12-2).
The Bulls have won 80% of games this season when Rose hasn’t played (4-1).
That’s even less of a drop than what you’d expect from the loss of a primary/sole superstar on a team. The Lakers without Bryant, for example, would definitely be much worse.
beiber you arent making any sense!?
How are the Bulls too reliant on Rose? They win with other people contributing!
Its not like Rose is averaging 35 shots per game. In fact he is “only” 20/6/9 which I think is highly impressive for a young guy to “get it” and not chuck shot after shot. Because he has that raw ability to do whatever the f%¤# he wants to, but to play within a system and trust his teammates and his coach is what basketball is alllllll about and thats why Rose is such a special talent and person.
Don’t be a hater, I called it. Good to see Shaun Livingston playing again though.
@ Bieber. How r they too reliant in Rose? Deng didnt play Last night but the entire starting five still all scored in double digits and Asik off the bench had 10
@alf
One of Floyd’s anonymous friends have said that his intention was to fight Pacquiao later in his career all along. The source was “anonymous” so take that with a grain of salt.
I’ve also read some articles that Floyd is throwing a smoke screen up to make it seem like he wants Pacman, but he’s looking to fight a Mexican fighter all along.
Fact: Floyd is sticking to his guns about May 5th….
Fact: historically the biggest Mexican fighters are scheduled to fight on Cinco De Mayo, May 5th.
Fact: It will be another big payday for, what should be, an easier fight. He’ll get a larger than normal sum just for fighting on May 5th vs a Mexican fighter.
Knowing that he calls himself “Money”, and he has referred to himself as a “business man”, and knowing that he’s a smart dude, and seeing how he’s been a bit selective of his opponents in the past… I’m inclined to believe it. It just makes sense business-wise. He’s maximizing profits. It might not be the same payday as a fight vs Pacman, but the return vs effort in a fight against a Mexican fighter is a smart business decision. I won’t be surprised when he announces a Mexican opponent in the next few weeks.
*cha-ching*
@yoda,
Rubio has the most games of any player in the league with 3 or more steals. On top of his steals he is already among the best defenders at his position. Minny is going to be good for a while.
“looking like Nia Long one night and Maggie Gyllenhaal the next”
OUCH
And McHale doing a great job with the Rockets. I always found his analysis insightful (and funny) when he was a commentator but I thought he just benefited from dead coach bounce back in Minny when he took over as coach temporarily. I hope he can keep it up and sneak the Rockets into the playoffs.
a Nia Long reference?
PLEASE. that bitch aint been hot since we had beepers and pagers.
Timmy Duncan better NOT be on the allstar team this year. punkass coaches voted him in last year when he had NO BUSINESS being on the team.
he may go down as the greatest PF ever…but, seriously, do you give a shit if he’s also the most BORING ball player of all time?
so word is eric gordon is waiting on STERN to give him a contract extension. funny, the same man WHO ALLOWED CHRIS PAUL to go in exchange for the shooting guard is hesitant to give an extension. hmmm like i said from the begining , i hated this deal, and it took stern less than a month to realize the same.
i wonder if jeff van gundy wants to coach the knicks.
So I was at the game last night. A few thoughts on the night that officially murdered any chance at Dwight even contemplating returning to ORL (he wasn’t anyway, let’s be real.)
Avery Bradley reminds me of Lindsay Hunter. Hunter was one of the best on-ball defenders in the league and a quality backup guard. He wasn’t a scorer but manufactured a 10+ yr. career with pestering D and hard work. Bradley could be that down the line, but man, he’s gotta work on his jumper. Redsarmy made a joke after the Rondo injury that “Avery will be waiting in the shadows with a tire iron so he can get the start, but knowing his accuracy, he’ll swing for Rondo’s knee and hit Jermaine O’Neal in the neck!”
JO WAS READY TO GO WITH DWIGHT. This wasn’t any of that new NBA stuff for Jermaine. Dwight was sitting there smirking like the chump w/ no killer instinct that he is. Jermaine had to be held back and kept trying to get at him. Credit where it’s due, JO don’t mess around. It’s a shame he didn’t get to Dwight too, a stiff right hook to the mouth might be just waht he needs to stop smiling and develop some semblance of a killer instinct. Also, Jermaine would have gotten MURDERED.
and finally, how does a Celtics team with no Rondo, Ray Allen, Pietrus, Wilcox, or Dooling (all rotation guys save for Wilcox who may be getting passed by the Stiemer) beat the Magic by 31 on the second night of a back to back?!?
Stop hating on Sean Elliot. That foo is funny as hell and talks (good-natured) trash about Timmy all game long. He also calls out the Spurs when they start to stand around on offense or are lazy on D.
In closing, I’d like to say have a great day! And STFU about Sean already. Please and thank you. That is all.
@Heckler SHHEEEEEEEEEEIIIIIIT! Nia Long still bad as hell!
Tim Duncan will not be on the all star team but i like that he can still turn back the clock and has been ballin as of lately.
Some how phoenix is treading water but they dont have a truly bad team but they need pieces. steve nash is steve nash, markief morris plays, and gortat is a good look but they arent enough to be a winning team for obvious reasons. a healthy michael redd could pay dividends and maybe a young sf (what happened to josh childress?)
Kyle Lowry and LMA for ASG 2012!
chaos! watch out now, guys like chickgorilla will come at your dome now for putting lowry and allstar game in the same sentence! he tore me a new one just for saying he may make the snub list!!
Lowry is BALLIN.
also, to anyone hating on the love we gave Perk, Big Baby had a short montage and standing O in his first game back, as did Perk last week, as did Posey back in ’09. Let the hate flow
@Dime – you gotta do something about these fake posts and whatever. it’s KILLING this board. KILLING IT. you did it w/ QQ a few yrs ago, ban these clowns too. You got the IP address, block ’em
@Celts Fan: “Also, Jermaine would have gotten MURDERED.”
– I don’t know about that. In a fight between two guys, if one doesn’t watnt he fight and the other one wants it bad, it’s usually the guy who doesn’t want it that gets the worst of it. It ain’t like JO is Melo. And do we really know that Dwight can throw down?? I can show you some video of JO knuckling up at the Palace in Auburn Hills. He was hitting people directly on the chin at will… like he was playing Wack-A-Mole. I thought his accuracy was impressive. It looked like he’s done that before.
Dwight seems like a big pillow to me. Like he’s got that big dog/little dog syndrome; it’s usually the bigger dogs who are tame and docile, and the little doggies are the rambunctious trouble makers… Dwight is the big dog. Size doesn’t mean too much in a fight if dude doesn’t wanna fight.
jay it’s the docile ones you have to look out for!!
Cosign Celts…
Something needs to be done regarding these comments. It’s like spam. If y’all just let it go, you’ll get real spam on here… advertising some singles sites or some shit.
Give us a response or something… at least tell us Dime isn’t gonna do anything, or are looking into it. Geez.
i just heard chris broussard say “the knicks are still a playoff team”
the same segment bayless said “the knicks are a good point guard away from being lethal”
even if you hate the knicks, those two statements are true, and come from two close observers of sports. even if you hate both men.
btw…word on the street is we should expect b diddy in uniform for the knicks game THIS wednesday. he may not be the long term solution, i hope that’ll be deron williams, but as for this season, it’ll be nice to see what amare can be with an elite passer. remember how he looked when (at least) raymond felton was running the show? damn, even tho baron isn’t 100%, seeing him in that offense will be fun. the knicks play today, but one more day off can’t hurt davis. wednesday folks, if all goes as planned.
@Jay – yes, and during the Malace at the Palace, Jermaine was still an elite athlete… and all he did was punch Turtle from Entourage. Now, his rotations are measured by a sundial. I don’t think he could avoid Dwight’s punches, which, if they connected, Jermaine’s head would literally explode. I get that JO is a bad dude, but Dwight is massive…
celts fan,
don’t judge a fighter by them being passed their prime in their sport! i’ve seen old dude knock out young fellas! in fact, they are the ones with more experience fighting. lol i wouldn’t overlook JO to win a fight between dwight. but i think if dwight landed a good punch, it’d be over. JO might land more punches, but dwight wouldn’t need as many to inflict damage. that’s my thinking.
I’m with JAY, Dwight would have gotten beat up. Crazy counts for a whole lot in a fight, and JO has some crazy. Dwight doesn’t even like to bang around under the basket, let alone get in a fight.
Fight him: [cdn.jockpost.com]
Don’t fight him: [www.skinz.org]
Simple.
also…guy i thought it was cool when i was watching football this weekend seeing how many times after the play has stopped that both teams got in each others faces, tussling, jawwing, grabbing, pushing, tangling each other and no penalties occurred. football is a different beast, but i hate that when guys do that in basketball, it’s an automatic tech. even when guys are simply yapping at each other while being less than 3 inches from kissing.
rip hamilton and shawne williams of the nets got double techs for cursing at each other, such bs. it’s soft. guys jaw all the time in pick up games. these refs would go nuts if they had to officiate a NYC playground pickup game. lol, but i gess they trying to make the game more palatable for the older generation… like spurs fans. they are trying to keep the game professional.
even Tommy Heinsohn takes “How To Perfect Your Homer” notes from Sean Elliott
did the wizards fire their coach? it sure seems like it.
Wall must be the best player in the league if he got his coach fired.
Its crazy how in one sport you can do something with little or no consequences but in another its an automatic violation or totally frowned upon. Do you remember a few years back when lebron was dancing on the bull while he sat on the bench with a 20point lead? Bron took a bunch of shit from the media but in football they dance for touchdowns, they dance for sacks, they dance for turnovers, they even dance for 1st downs sometimes. No one is putting vernon davis on blast for posing like a statue after he scores in a game the 9ers end up losing. how is that acceptable? If Bron was a douche for doing what he did with the W in hand how much more V Davis celebrating like he scored the game winning TD.