Magic Select Aaron Gordon With The Fourth Pick Of The 2014 NBA Draft

06.26.14 4 years ago

The Orlando Magic have selected Arizona forward Aaron Gordon with the fourth pick of the 2014 NBA Draft.

Gordon is the first surprise choice of this draft after Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker, and Joel Embiid went with its first three picks. It was reported just minutes before the draft that Gordon would be tonight’s big riser, and we believed Orlando could be his landing spot.

Though a poor shooter, Gordon offers almost everything else you’d want from the modern power forward. He’s a freak athlete, good playmaker, and can capably defend at least three positions. If he can develop a reliable jump-shot, Gordon’s potential is as high as almost any player’s in this class.

Is Gordon a good fit for the Magic?

