Orlando Magic Turning Down Every Offer for Dwight Howard; Talks Now Dead

The Orlando Magic have two things that no other team involved in the Dwight Howard Sweepstakes have at the moment: Dwight Howard and time. At least for right now. The clock is ticking (the trade deadline will be here before we know it), but the Magic are choosing to be picky in their demands for Howard – as they should be.
The latest news being reported is that Orlando’s on-again, off-again dialogue with the New Jersey Nets (and multiple other teams), is that conversations are dead – for now – despite the Nets’ most recent offer of a monster collection of assets.
Chad Ford is saying that the Nets not only offered Brook Lopez, but also their first round pick in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, AND the Rockets‘ first rounder in 2012. That’s just an insane package of assets, especially considering the strength of this year’s draft class.
So if that doesn’t get it done for Orlando, I’m not really sure what else the Nets can possibly offer them.
But again, Orlando has all of the leverage for the moment, while teams like the Nets are desperate – and it shows (the reality of have to open up the checkbook to overpay Kris Humphries to play center is starting to set in for Billy King). Orlando is still able to sit back and wait for exactly the offer they want.
I would assume with this latest development, the full focus will be squarely back on Chris Paul again …
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
These trade rumors went from exciting to annoying in about three days flat. I’m over it.
DEAR GOD! What’s wrong with the Orlando brass? If that offer was legit, I don’t see how you pass it up know you’re going to lose your superstar at some point.
First round picks in 2012(x2), 2014, 2016, 2018 in addition to your own lottery picks for a couple of years since you’ll inevitably be awful for a while once D-Howard leaves. I don’t understand why they shot that down.
Boring. When is the legue gonna start so we can have actual news to read? I’m going back to work dude!
Way to go Orlando. What good is the 25th or higher pick in a draft really going to do? Honestly, regardless of how deep a draft is, who sits back and is just waiting for Miami to offer up their 1st round pick? You know it is going to be slim pickings and because of that you’d trade out of the 1st just so you don’t HAVE to offer the pick a contract. The last guy Orlando picked in the high 20s… Daniel Orton.
So essentially, they would have traded the Dwight Howard for Brook Lopez, 1 pick that probably will end of outside of the top 10, and not 1 not 2 not 3 but 4 picks that could be outside of the top 27.
The Brooklyn Nets will need MArquee players to fill the New place after the new car smell wears off
Why does he want to go to the nets? Isn’t D.Williams looking to leave?
Fuck it. Lakers go after Paul, he is the best you can do at this point.
@Fnf
I was going to say the same sh!t about the high draft picks. The only good coming out of that would’ve been trading those picks for actual talent.
With Dwight in NJ, the NEts would be at top 10 team. So any pick that late in the draft every year would be useless. Anyone who says otherwise is not thinking.
@Jack
Dwight wanting to go the nets boggles my mind. Maybe it’s about being in NEw York (Brooklyn) with all the hype. But Deron Williams hasn’t signed a long term extension yet. He says he’s 90% sure he wants to be a net, but when he’s a Free Agent, his hometown Dallas Mavericks will be throwing a buttload of money at him.
Dwight;s an idiot. He just had the orlando Magic trade Brandon Bass for Glen Davis because they are friends. This is why his a$$ is not welcome in the GM’s office lol. Glen Davis….really dwight? really?
@chicagorilla
Here is why the Nets are desirable. Forget the new stadium – that will eventually wear off. Forget that this is NY – one of the most famous cities in the world (understanding that the Nets will be the #2 team in NY).
In fact forget all the reasons player have traditionally chosen a team.
Reason #1 – DW, who is not going to leave right before the Nets move to Brooklyn. As for going back to Dallas, you didn’t see Kobe go to Philly, or Shaq go to Jersey or James stay in Cleveland.
Reason #2 – Ownership that not only has the funds, but the desire and connections to sell the stars of this team GLOBALLY. Contrary to popular belief, the Nets are not looking to win a championship, although that’s probably the first step in their plan, they are looking to become the highest valued NBA franchise. That won’t happen nationally, heck, it’s laughable, how could the Nets be more valuable than the Knicks, Celtics, Lakers or Bulls? But throw global marketing and tv contracts into the mix with a sport that is played throughout Europe and well, they start to look pretty good compared to the Mavs, Magic or Clippers. It may not happen this way, but once you’ve had an owner promise that you’ll be 4x more popular than LJ in 5 years, that can be pretty convincing.
I say the Magic make Dwight Howard happy NOW. Get something cookin NOW, get a package trade together and trade half the Orlando squad for some better players. C’mon put something together, put Jameer Nelson, JJ Redick, Hedo Turkeglu, and Chris Duhon in a package to get Monta Ellis and/or Gerrald Wallace. Get it going, get D Howard some help and something to look up to… IF NOT he’s gone after this upcoming season.
Maybe a Coaching change would also benefit the Magic and help in convincing Dwight Howard to stick around.