Outrageous Kevin Durant Flop Set To R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly”

Not even the MVP is immune to flopping. On a night that saw him celebrate the award with his home crowd and then go out and completely obliterate the Clippers with a 32-point, 12-rebound, 9-assist masterpiece, Kevin Durant also made waves with a memorable flop.
Late in the first half of his team’s Game 2 win, Durant was chasing J.J. Redick around a screen when he went all out trying to draw a foul on DeAndre Jordan. The results, when coupled with R. Kelly‘s classic “I Believe I Can Fly” (via Guyism), are amazing.
Is this one of the worst flops of the season?
That’s pretty funny – but said that the MVP has to resort to this sort of thing…..oh wait, we have LBJ to thank for lowering the bar.
Really….Y U hate so much huh?
I am a fan of Durant, so just don’t want to see him lower himself to things like this.
it comes with the territory. you have to start flopping once you’re recognized league wide as the best of the best.
