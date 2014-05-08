Outrageous Kevin Durant Flop Set To R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly”

Not even the MVP is immune to flopping. On a night that saw him celebrate the award with his home crowd and then go out and completely obliterate the Clippers with a 32-point, 12-rebound, 9-assist masterpiece, Kevin Durant also made waves with a memorable flop.

Late in the first half of his team’s Game 2 win, Durant was chasing J.J. Redick around a screen when he went all out trying to draw a foul on DeAndre Jordan. The results, when coupled with R. Kelly‘s classic “I Believe I Can Fly” (via Guyism), are amazing.

via That NBA Lottery Pick

Is this one of the worst flops of the season?

