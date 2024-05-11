Just like that, the Indiana Pacers are back in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. It wasn’t always pretty, but Indiana was able to defend its homecourt on Friday night against the New York Knicks, as the Pacers won a 111-106 slugfest to cut the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1. Indiana looked like a team that had an extra pep in its step playing in front of its home crowd. The team raced out to a 14-4 lead, and showed the offensive firepower and defensive peskiness that made them a difficult team to play this season. Hali corner pocket 🎯

Hali top of the key 🎯 Back-to-back triples to start Game 3 on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/S3fYUo5Mr8 — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024 With just under seven minutes remaining, New York saw its biggest fear come true, as Jalen Brunson had to limp off the floor with a foot injury. The team trailed by eight at the time, and the potential for the Pacers to open things up without the All-Star on the floor existed. Instead, the Knicks were able to play Indiana to a draw, both during the stint when Brunson was on the bench and nearly the remainder of the quarter, as the Pacers took a 29-20 lead into the second behind a 10-point quarter from Tyrese Haliburton. Tyrese Haliburton showing off the handles 👀 Knicks-Pacers | Game 3 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Mqq9BSl6ae — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024 It didn’t take long for the Knicks to erase that lead at the start of the second quarter. Thanks in large part to a hot stretch by Donte DiVincenzo, New York took a 36-35 lead less than four minutes into the frame. Donte DiVincenzo cashes in back-to-back triples 🎯 NYK trails IND 29-20 at the end of the 1st quarter on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/DdpVnz7d6F — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024 DiVincenzo is BALLING in Game 3! Another pair of back-to-back buckets… he's got 15 PTS 🔥 Knicks cut the deficit to 2 after being down 12 on ESPN 👀 https://t.co/rKqSujmzA4 pic.twitter.com/jfROFbiRgF — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024 Indiana was able to settle itself and go on an 11-2 run right after giving the lead up, with Haliburton drilling back-to-back triples, before New York ripped off 11 points in a row to go back ahead. And after Myles Turner evened things up at the charity stripe, Haliburton caught fire.

The Pacers went on a 7-0 run, with every point coming via their All-Star guard. Haliburton was locked in throughout the first, but in a stretch where Indiana needed someone to grab the game by the scruff of the neck, he came up huge. 23 first-half points for Haliburton 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tecBgvZYWr — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2024 Indiana ultimately took a 63-58 lead into the locker room, with Haliburton’s 23 points leading the way. Both Turner and Pascal Siakam chipped in 12 points, while the team hit eight of its 17 attempts from three. DiVincenzo’s 15 points led the Knicks, with Brunson and Burks both going for 13. Like Indiana, New York made eight threes in the half, only theirs came on 13 attempts. The Pacers were able to extend their lead out a bit early on in the third, as the team got its lead up to as many as 11 points. Myles Turner JAMS it for 18 PTS! Knicks-Pacers | Game 3 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/NyQ82kgwKN — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024 The big reason it wasn’t larger was DiVincenzo, who helped keep afloat early on in the third. And then, New York found a groove on both ends of the floor, ripping off a 24-6 run that left the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse completely stunned as DiVincenzo 17 points in the period. Hali + DiVincenzo trading 3s in Game 3 🍿 pic.twitter.com/cOxkiQxSeB — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2024 Precious' 3rd block! DiVincenzo's 5th triple! Knicks trail by 6 midway through the 3rd quarter on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/HQ0ncmgViO — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024 THE REJECTION. THE AND-1. Donte DiVincenzo has a playoff career high 32 PTS 🔥 Knicks storm back to take a 4-point lead on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/jX2tozbbMC — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024 An Isaiah Jackson bucket at the very end of the quarter meant New York’s lead going into the fourth was 90-85, but Indiana had an uphill task ahead of it, as the shorthanded Knicks seemed to have caught a second wind in the third that completely knocked the Pacers off of their game.