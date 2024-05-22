The Boston Celtics came into the Eastern Conference Finals as heavy favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and they looked early on like they might make a statement performance in the opener.

Boston came out on fire, starting the game on a 12-0 run that had the TD Garden in a frenzy.

Exciting start to the Eastern Conference Finals 🍿 Tatum comes up with the steal… Brown hammers it home! Game 1 is underway on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qqTizsKNNM — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2024

Boston starts Game 1 of the ECF on a 12-0 run ‼️#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/SwPB2P4pYL — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2024

The Pacers would regroup, though, and cut the deficit to three after the first quarter and stay attached throughout the second, getting the game tied at the half on a Tyrese Haliburton logo three to beat the buzzer, and finally took their first lead early in the third.

50/50 balls can decide games! Pacers come up with it to tie it up. IND looks to take Game 1 of the ECF on ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/J721Fz46ot — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2024

TYRESE HALIBURTON FROM THE LOGO! Ties Game 1 of the ECF at 64 to close the 1st half 🍿#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wukzI5IKMR — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2024

Tyrese Haliburton gets to the TOUGH stepback for 3 🤯 Pacers-Celtics | Game 1 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/e61VpMH07s — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2024

Boston would push the lead back out to double digits in the third, but Indiana would quickly hit back and, again, it was Tyrese Haliburton hitting another buzzer-beater, this time on a double-pump, to cut the Celtics lead to one.

TYRESE HALIBURTON AT THE 3Q BUZZER 🚨 Pacers trail the Celtics 94-93 headed to the 4th quarter of Game 1!#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/4eRK0FUnDU — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2024

The two teams traded blows in the fourth until it seemed Indiana had full control and would steal Game 1. They dodged one bullet after a Haliburton turnover up three, but would not survive a second when Andrew Nembhard threw an inbounds pass that got tipped away and then knocked out of bounds by Pascal Siakam with just under 10 seconds to go.