The Pacers and Pelicans met on Monday night in New Orleans in what turned out to be the most exciting game of the night in the NBA. Indiana led by as many as seven in the fourth quarter before Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball caught fire for the Pelicans to take a 10-point lead with just over two minutes to play. From there, chaos ensued as New Orleans’ offense would shut down, unable to score over the final 2:22 of regulation, and a wild late sequence from the Pacers saw them force overtime.

Immediately following a three to cut it to a one possession game, Victor Oladipo helped force a turnover as J.J. Redick and Lonzo Ball got swarmed in the backcourt as Oladipo ripped it away from Ball while on the ground — and the Pelicans had a timeout to use had they recognized it. From there, the scramble was on and they found Myles Turner who faked a pass and found himself wide open for the game-tying three.

In overtime, the incredibly physical play continues as the two teams traded buckets, with the Pacers, briefly, taking a four point lead before Zion Williamson came in and got a bucket within seconds of entering the fray.

On the next possession, the Pelicans managed to get a takeaway from the Pacers and get Lonzo Ball running on a leak out for the tying score, forcing the Pacers to try and win the game on their last possession, turning to Malcolm Brogdon to make something happen.

His floater bounced in and the last second heave to Zion was unable to connect for New Orleans, giving Indiana a rather improbable come from behind 118-116 win as they steal one on the road against a feisty Pelicans team that is still figuring things out. Oladipo continues his strong play to start the season, looking like the All-Star of old with 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds to lead the way, while getting ample help from his fellow starters as Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner all chipped in 17 or more.