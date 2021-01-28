Over in one corner of the internet, a whole lot of wild stuff is going on involving Reddit, GameStop, day traders, the Robinhood app, people making money in ways that people who already have money do not like, and more. In another, NBA fans are allowed to start voting for players to make the 2021 All-Star Game in whatever form that ends up taking amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, some team was going to use the former as a way to juice numbers for someone on their team with aspirations of becoming an All-Star. That honor ends up going to the Indiana Pacers, which are among the surprise teams in the league due to their 11-7 record that has them sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference.

A major reason for this is Myles Turner, the standout center who has spent this season racking up blocks like people in Ben Roethlisberger’s mentions. As a result, the Pacers did some quick photoshop work to one of my favorite memes, “Stonks,” and made the following:

time to show that r/pavers is just as influential as r/wallstreetbets Every RT counts as a vote, let’s get these BLONKS to the All-Star Game 📈#NBAAllStar x @Original_Turner pic.twitter.com/vEvSHFaFy6 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 28, 2021

Turner certainly has a case for being an All-Star selection — in addition to his work protecting the rim, he’s finding other ways to impact games, averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and a league-best 4.2 blocks in 32.4 minutes a night.