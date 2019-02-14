The Toronto Raptors kept pace with the Bucks in the race for the top spot in the East on Wednesday night as they dispatched of the Wizards, 129-120 at home. That puts them at 43-16, a game back of the Bucks at 43-14 after Milwaukee took care of Indiana.

With Kawhi Leonard sitting out as part of his “load management” or whatever Toronto refers to it as, there was a need for someone to step up in his absence and Pascal Siakam answered the call. Siakam is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 15.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, but against Washington he exploded for a career high 44 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three blocks in the win.

Siakam was incredibly efficient from everywhere on the floor, hitting 15-of-25 total field goal attempts, including 4-of-5 from three, and made 10-of-12 at the free throw stripe. This late sequence in particular was a perfect encapsulation of his night, as he finished a dunk on the fast break and then blocked a corner three attempt on the other end.