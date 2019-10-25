The Clippers are having a pretty good opening week. Even without Paul George out, they’ve started the 2019-20 campaign on a hot streak, first dispatching the Lakers handily in a locker-room rivalry game that kicked off the new season at Staples Center, then heading up north to help christen the new Chase Center in San Francisco with a blowout win over the Warriors.

Kawhi Leonard may be their leader, but nobody so far is enjoying this good fortune more than Patrick Beverley, who continued to make headlines after Thursday night’s win. Even before the final buzzer, Beverley could be seen yelling at Warriors fans as they exited the building early.

Patrick Beverley wants to know where all the Warriors fans are going… 💀 📹:@NBAonTNT https://t.co/3W6gmDaMjM — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 25, 2019

But he didn’t stop there. Apparently, Beverley had some fun trash-talking in the locker room after the game regarding the Dubs trying to keep up in the loaded Western Conference without a roster stacked full of superstars.

“Y’all a little different without KD, I see,” Beverley said, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “Uh-huh, y’all cheated long enough. It’s OK. Y’all had a good run. Back to reality.”

Beverley was so hyped after the opening night win that he launched the game ball into the stands and subsequently earned a fine for doing so. He later took to Twitter to share what he claimed was a personal message from the fan who caught the ball expressing their gratitude for the memento.

In any case, Beverley is living his best life right now. The Clippers will have the night off tonight before heading to Phoenix to take on the Suns.