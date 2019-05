Getty Image

The NBA Draft lottery is less than a week away, which means it’s time to revel in who each team thinks is lucky to bring to the lottery stage.

The lottery traditionally brings out the weirdest superstitions among NBA teams, something that Zach Lowe has chronicled better than anyone else over the years. Arguably the most impactful decision is who represents the team on the dais, as that person becomes the face of the team’s lottery success or failure.