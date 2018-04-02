Patrick McCaw Tweeted His First Statement Since His Scary Fall In Sacramento

#Vince Carter #Golden State Warriors
04.02.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It was a terrifying scene in Sacramento on Saturday night. Late in the third quarter of a game between the Kings and Warriors, reserve guard Patrick McCaw went down hard on his back after a drive to the basket and eventually had to be taken away on a stretcher to a nearby hospital.

Everyone in attendance, understandably, feared the worst, and Kings veteran Vince Carter could do nothing except stand by riddled with guilt as he was involved in the play that caused McCaw’s injury. Carter later apologized to McCaw and the Warriors, and there were no hard feelings as nobody believed Carter had any malicious intent on the play in question.

McCaw was released from the hospital on Sunday after an MRI and other tests came back clear. He did, however, suffer what doctors termed a lower lumbar spinal contusion and will have to be re-evaluated on Thursday.

