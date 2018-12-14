Getty Image

After an up and down first season with the Thunder that was punctuated by an early playoff exit at the hands of the upstart Jazz, Paul George is playing the best basketball of his career in 2018.

He’s posting career highs all across the board, and the result for OKC has been a blistering 17-9 start that has them just a half game out of the top spot in the Western Conference, the pinnacle of which was a 47-point explosion (including 25 in the fourth) and game-winner against the Nets earlier this month.

You could spend a lot of time parsing out just how the Thunder have tapped into George’s seemingly limitless talent reserves, and you’d be justified to point toward Russell Westbrook’s willingness to defer more often — his usage is down while George’s is up this season — but that might be an oversimplification.