Paul George Agreed To A Four-Year Max Extension With The Clippers

Paul George is not going to hit free agency at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season. While the Los Angeles Clippers’ All-Star wing had the potential to decline a player option for next year, Adrian Wojnarowski brings word that George and the Clippers came to terms on a four-year max extension that could keep him in Los Angeles for the next five seasons.

According to George’s agent, the deal tacks another $190 million onto his already-existing contract. It also features a player option should George decide to part ways with the team prior to the 2024-25 campaign.

All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers that’ll guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020

The Clippers are extending George’s contract for an additional four years, $190M on top of the $35.4M guaranteed him in the 2020-2021 season. George will have a new player option before the 2024-2025 season, Mintz said. https://t.co/3zrOc53WFT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020

The Clippers also announced the news in a release.

Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank on Paul George’s extension: pic.twitter.com/mns743gZA6 — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) December 10, 2020

George came to Los Angeles following one season in Oklahoma City. He was expected to play a major role alongside Kawhi Leonard in helping the Clippers get over the hump and compete for an NBA championship, but the team came up short, blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. On the season, George averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 29.6 minutes per game.

There is major intrigue around the Clippers heading into this season for a handful of reasons — the way last year ended, the rumblings of major discord in the locker room over the treatment of George and Leonard, etc. This news, though, indicates that the potential that George could hit free agency at the end of the year is now off the table heading into the season.