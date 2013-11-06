Paul George Destroys Alley-Oop Dunk In Detroit

Paul George is pissing me off. I spent weeks trying to trade for him in my fantasy league, hoping he’d make another leap toward superstar status this year. Instead, my GM skills proved fruitless. How does PG-24 reward my faith? He goes out and one-ups everyone’s predictions. (ESPN had him ranked as the No. 9 fantasy player before the season.)

So far this year, Indiana is 4-0, George is playing like the third-best small forward in the world and I’m spending every night staring at Pacers box scores, thinking about what could have been. Here are his numbers: 27.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, all while shooting nearly 53 percent from the field, over 45 percent from deep and 80 percent from the line.

He continued his Rage Against The Association last night by pummeling Detroit for 31 points on 18 shots, including this nasty alley-oop finish.

Is George now the third-best SF in the league?

