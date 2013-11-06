Paul George Destroys Alley-Oop Dunk In Detroit

#Paul George #Video
11.06.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Paul George is pissing me off. I spent weeks trying to trade for him in my fantasy league, hoping he’d make another leap toward superstar status this year. Instead, my GM skills proved fruitless. How does PG-24 reward my faith? He goes out and one-ups everyone’s predictions. (ESPN had him ranked as the No. 9 fantasy player before the season.)

So far this year, Indiana is 4-0, George is playing like the third-best small forward in the world and I’m spending every night staring at Pacers box scores, thinking about what could have been. Here are his numbers: 27.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, all while shooting nearly 53 percent from the field, over 45 percent from deep and 80 percent from the line.

He continued his Rage Against The Association last night by pummeling Detroit for 31 points on 18 shots, including this nasty alley-oop finish.

Is George now the third-best SF in the league?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George#Video
TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSPAUL GEORGEvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP