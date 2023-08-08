On Monday, the latest episode of Paul George’s Podcast P show featured Klay Thompson dropped and featured one clip in particular that had people talking.

George asked Thompson about his favorite piece of trash talk he dropped on somebody, noting the rather infamous moment last season when Klay flashed his four fingers at Devin Booker during a game to remind him of his four rings. Thompson then gave a response not many would’ve expected, as he called that a weak move and noted Book was “busting my ass” that game and he was just “in my feelings.” He went on to say he wasn’t proud of that moment, noting Booker’s the kind of guy he really admires for working hard and staying focused to become one of the game’s best despite a bad circumstance in Phoenix for the start of his career.

It was a refreshing answer from Thompson to be able to say he wishes he could take that one back and to say that just wasn’t a cool move on his part. Devin Booker appreciated that comment, but then turned his attention to Paul George, commenting on ESPN’s Instagram asking if that was the answer he was looking for to that question.

That led to George being asked about that by someone in the chat while he Twitch streamed some Call of Duty, with George brushing it aside and calling it a “sorry ass response” before then noting he’s going to be on his “bully shit” next year and will see “who’s tough.”

It’s not often you end up with NBA beef starting in early August, but in this era of player podcasts, it’s much easier for someone to say something that gets another player upset, even if unintentional. This is the rare three-platform beef, as we have podcasts, social media comments, and a live-stream combining powers to give us a little extra juice for that first Clippers-Suns game next year.