Jimmy Butler’s relationship with the Minnesota Timberwolves can best be described as complicated. Despite the fact that he wants a trade and could leave the team at the end of the season if he so chooses, signs are apparently pointing to Butler playing with the Timberwolves before next summer rolls around.

One person who can relate to this sort of awkward situation is Paul George, who once told a team he wanted out before getting shipped somewhere other than where he wanted to go. George told the Indiana Pacers he planned on leaving the team when his free agency rolled around in the summer of 2018, with Los Angeles apparently at the top of his potential destination list. Indiana instead sought out the best possible deal and traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played one year and is set to play for the foreseeable future.

Basically, George understands where Butler is coming from, and on Friday afternoon, he spoke about the conversations he’s had with Butler in recent days.