Paul George Is Comfortable In OKC And ‘L.A. Can Love Me Or Hate Me’

At the moment, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers are on very different trajectories. LeBron is poised to miss the playoffs for the first time since his sophomore season, while OKC is battling for prime postseason position in the West and boast one of the top MVP candidates in Paul George.

Just two summers ago, it seemed like a forgone conclusion that George would be in Los Angeles by now, one way or the other. That was his preferred destination when he requested a trade from the Pacers, and after a rocky first season with the Thunder, the smart money was on him heading there in free agency last summer.

But during his time in Oklahoma, George forged a bond with both the city and his teammates, despite their on-court struggles, and after nearly two seasons, it looks like things are starting to fall in place. George has faced ongoing questions about that decision, and it’s clear he feels generally content with how things have played out and how he’s been perceived from the outside.