Paul George Will Wear No. 8 With The Sixers As A Nod To Kobe Bryant

Paul George is making some big changes this summer, as he signed a max free agent deal with the Philadelphia 76ers that will take him back to the Eastern Conference for the first time in seven years. He’ll leave the Clippers after five relatively disappointing seasons given the expectations were to contend for a title when he and Kawhi Leonard arrived, and go to a Sixers team with the same lofty expectations but even greater pressure to achieve them.

George will have to figure out how to best complement his two new star teammates, as he slots in between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. When he does so for the first time next fall, he’ll be in a new jersey number, as his previous numbers, 13 and 24, are both retired in Philly for Wilt Chamberlain and Bobby Jones. That forced George to pick a new number, which doesn’t often happen this deep into your career, and he landed on the No. 8, explaining on his podcast that it was a nod to his idol growing up, Kobe Bryant (who was from Philadelphia).

First look at PG in the Philly No. 8 threads 👀 Full episode drops tomorrow at 9am EST / 6am PST. pic.twitter.com/JyAsXY9LEo — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) July 7, 2024

George is one of many Kobe acolytes in the NBA and having already worn Bryant’s No. 24, it’s not a surprise he’d look to honor the legend by going with No. 8. It might take a bit for fans to get used to seeing George in that number, but if he can help the Sixers deliver on a title, it’ll become a very popular jersey in Philly.