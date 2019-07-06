Paul George Reportedly Requested A Trade After Kawhi Leonard ‘Pushed’ To Get Him To The Clippers

07.06.19 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Friday night in the NBA was abruptly jarred by an earthquake, then the league was rocked by one of the biggest free agency decisions in league history. The Kawhi Leonard free agency radio silence was shattered by the news that the Los Angeles Clippers had won the Leonard sweepstakes, and they did so by making a big splash on the trade market.

Reports flew early Saturday morning on the east coast that the Clippers had acquired All-Star forward Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a massive deal that involved multiple picks and players, and it was George who Leonard hoped to pair with in Los Angeles.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly afterward that once George learned Leonard wanted to play with him, he approached the Thunder and requested a trade, setting the series of events in motion that unfolded late Friday night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Paul George
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDLos Angeles ClippersOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGE
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP