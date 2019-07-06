Getty Image

Friday night in the NBA was abruptly jarred by an earthquake, then the league was rocked by one of the biggest free agency decisions in league history. The Kawhi Leonard free agency radio silence was shattered by the news that the Los Angeles Clippers had won the Leonard sweepstakes, and they did so by making a big splash on the trade market.

Reports flew early Saturday morning on the east coast that the Clippers had acquired All-Star forward Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a massive deal that involved multiple picks and players, and it was George who Leonard hoped to pair with in Los Angeles.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly afterward that once George learned Leonard wanted to play with him, he approached the Thunder and requested a trade, setting the series of events in motion that unfolded late Friday night.