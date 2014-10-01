Paul George Says “It’s Very Possible” That He Could Play In 2014-2015

We were pleasantly surprised when injured Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George showed up to media day earlier this week without crutches or even a sizable limp in his gait. Despite such incredible progress since his horrific August injury, though, we didn’t even entertain the idea that George might play in the 2014-2015 season. Apparently, that was a mistake.

Via Mark Montieth of Pacers.com:

“It’s very possible that I can play (this season),” George said. “I’ve talked to all the guys and said, ‘Man, you guys have to get in the playoffs. That’s the best chance I’ve got of coming back and playing this year.’ I’ve already got it in mind that I could miss this whole year. I’m come to peace with that, but I’d love to be able to come back and play again.”

Wow.

All initial reports suggested that though he would eventually make a full recovery, George would miss the entirely of the 2014-2015 season. He stressed optimism otherwise less than two weeks after undergoing surgery, but we simply chalked such talk up to hopeful ambition and an unachievable goal meant to stoke rehabilitation fire.

Considering George is already comfortable walking on his own power, though, perhaps it’s time to take his words more seriously. What a story it would be for the short-handed Pacers to make the playoffs and allow for George’s miraculous return, too. The mere thought of it brings a smile to our face.

At the very least, this is further confirmation that George is on a speedy road to recovery. Anything more than that would be icing on the cake.

Do you think George will play this season?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.