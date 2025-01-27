The Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Washington Commanders 55-23 on Sunday afternoon to clinch their second trip to the Super Bowl in the last three years. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat them in their last Super Bowl appearance and are looking to become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

As is the case after every big Eagles win, it was pandemonium in the streets of Philadelphia after they won the NFC Championship, with fans taking over the city to celebrate. If you happened to try to drive through Philly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET, you were almost assuredly going to end up stuck in the masses of Eagles fans partying in the streets. Those who have been in Philadelphia for big Eagles games would know to avoid getting in the car near the end of that game, but this is Paul George’s first year in Philly and he apparently did not know this information.

Fans took videos of George stuck in traffic, and he tried to play it cool but it is pretty clear from the look on his face that he had not hit the streets of Philadelphia to purposefully be part of the celebration.

This is not something PG would’ve encountered at any of his previous stops in Indiana, Oklahoma City, or Los Angeles, as Philly is a particularly unique sports ecosystem, especially when it comes to their beloved Birds. I’m not sure if George forgot the game was going on or assumed things would be contained to down by the stadium, but he has the look of a man who just wants to get home and suddenly has to navigate through thousands of drunk Philly fans. I’d advise George to avoid any trips out late on Super Bowl Sunday, or else he might reach the same fate.