Paul George Unleashes a Dominique Wilkins Double-Pump Reverse

02.01.12

If you’re going to copy someone else’s signature dunk in a game, you might as well make it one of the best of all-time. Last night during the Pacers/Nets game in Indy, Paul George got out on a break and unleashed a Dominique Wilkins-esque double-pump reverse.

Check out Paul’s highlight and then compare it to some of ‘Nique’s work after the jump:

Click for Dominque Wilkins highlights

