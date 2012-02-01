Paul George Unleashes a Dominique Wilkins Double-Pump Reverse

If you’re going to copy someone else’s signature dunk in a game, you might as well make it one of the best of all-time. Last night during the Pacers/Nets game in Indy, Paul George got out on a break and unleashed a Dominique Wilkins-esque double-pump reverse.
Check out Paul’s highlight and then compare it to some of ‘Nique’s work after the jump:
Click for Dominque Wilkins highlights
What resolution is that second Dominique highlight? Looks like 120×90 or something, looks almost like it was digitized with an 8bit Nintendo, haha.
Not a dunk because he didn’t grab the rim.
Does anyone see how dumb that argument is yet?!?!?! Assholes.
Big Island
Even dumber because Blake actually touched the rim!
Proof: [www.youtube.com]
This Paul George dunk tho’ is pretty slick and effortless. The dude just has a smoothness and style that makes everything he does look easy. This dunk is beautiful!
@Soopa –
“Effortless” is a great way to describe it. Sick dunk.
Most underrated dunk of the season