Paul George Is Walking Without Crutches Or A Limp At Indiana Pacers Media Day

It was less than two months ago that Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George suffered a horrific leg injury on national television while playing in the USA Basketball Showcase. It speaks volumes of the injury’s gruesome nature that the immediate reaction of many wasn’t wondering whether or not George would play basketball again, but if he’d be able to walk at all. Those knee-jerk responses proved wrong, thankfully, and George will make a full recovery in time to play for the Pacers in 2015-2016. Today, though, he deserves congratulations for managing to walk at Indiana’s media day without help or even a limp.

Below are photos of George taken shortly ago. No crutches or even a boot!

What could have been. pic.twitter.com/xTaMd7kRXT — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) September 29, 2014

And here’s video of PG-13 – slick new nickname, by the way – walking gingerly but without a noticeable limp.

Paul George walking with no visible limp.

It’s great to see that George has made so much progress in such a short amount of time. Come next year’s media day, we’ve no doubt he’ll be back and better than ever.

