Report: Paul Pierce Fractures Right Hand, Will Miss 2-4 Weeks

#Paul Pierce
12.02.13 5 years ago

The Brooklyn Nets are stuck at 5-12 on the year, and injuries have clouded a disappointing first month to the season. Stars Deron Williams and Brook Lopez have both missed considerable time, and today the team announced offseason acquisition Paul Pierce will miss 2-4 weeks after discovering a fractured right hand.

The team said Monday Pierce had been diagnosed with a “non-displaced fracture of the third metacarpal of his right, shooting hand.” The injury occurred in the first half of Brooklyn’s loss in Houston on Friday.

Pierce has not played well in his first season with Brooklyn, averaging 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in a little under 30 minutes a night. Pierce is shooting just 36.8 percent from the field and 26.8 percent on three-pointers.

The Nets are already missing Deron Williams (ankle) and Jason Terry (knee), though Brook Lopez has recovered from foot issues to return over the weekend. Andrei Kirilenko is still battling back problems, so Alan Anderson will start in place of Pierce.

Pierce’s injury means he’ll likely miss his former Celtics teammates when they visit the Barclays Center to take on the Nets this December 10.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce
TAGSAlan AndersonANDREI KIRILENKOBROOKLYN NETSDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagJASON TERRYLatest NewsPAUL PIERCE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP