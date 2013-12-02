Report: Paul Pierce Fractures Right Hand, Will Miss 2-4 Weeks

The Brooklyn Nets are stuck at 5-12 on the year, and injuries have clouded a disappointing first month to the season. Stars Deron Williams and Brook Lopez have both missed considerable time, and today the team announced offseason acquisition Paul Pierce will miss 2-4 weeks after discovering a fractured right hand.

The team said Monday Pierce had been diagnosed with a “non-displaced fracture of the third metacarpal of his right, shooting hand.” The injury occurred in the first half of Brooklyn’s loss in Houston on Friday.

Pierce has not played well in his first season with Brooklyn, averaging 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in a little under 30 minutes a night. Pierce is shooting just 36.8 percent from the field and 26.8 percent on three-pointers.

The Nets are already missing Deron Williams (ankle) and Jason Terry (knee), though Brook Lopez has recovered from foot issues to return over the weekend. Andrei Kirilenko is still battling back problems, so Alan Anderson will start in place of Pierce.

Pierce’s injury means he’ll likely miss his former Celtics teammates when they visit the Barclays Center to take on the Nets this December 10.

