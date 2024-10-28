The Miami Heat celebrated the unparalleled career of Dwyane Wade on Sunday evening by unveiling a statue of the Hall of Fame guard outside of the team’s arena. It’s a major and well-deserved honor for Wade, who is viewed as the greatest player in franchise history, but almost immediately, people started to note that the statue didn’t look all that much like him.

The jokes almost immediately started flying once pictures and videos of the statue hit the internet, with everyone trying to figure out who, exactly, the statue looked like. Among the list of people who tried to figure this out was Paul Pierce, who was able to put two and two together and decided that looked like another retired basketball player, Tony Allen, so he pulled out his phone and shot him a text.

Na D Wade need a redo he to legendary fa this pic.twitter.com/IMT45WWa2v — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 28, 2024

Pierce also made it a point to express a little disappointment in how the whole thing turned out, as he wrote in his tweet that Wade — against whom he battled in the early part of the last decade — is too much of a franchise legend for his statue to look like this. As for whether or not the Heat will commission a new statue or not remains to be seen.