Paul Pierce Goes “Back To Boston” In New Video For The Players’ Tribune

12.05.14 4 years ago

Paul Pierce recently said that he “definitely” hopes to return to the Boston Celtics before his time in the NBA is through. Over the next two seasons, though, a pair of annual trips to Bean Town will have to suffice for the Washington Wizards forward. In a new video for The Players’ Tribune, Pierce walks the streets of Boston in advance of Sunday’s matchup with his former team and tries to break into the TD Garden.

For the record, The Truth won’t actually be forced to sleep on Rajon Rondo’s couch. The Wizards are in Denver to take on the Nuggets before beginning a home-and-home with the Celtics on Sunday.

Either way, Pierce’s affinity for the green-and-gold is clear. As the former champion says, however, don’t be surprised if he drops 30 on his former for old time’s sake.

