Paul Pierce Believes He’d Have ‘5 Or 6 Championships’ If He Were In Dwyane Wade’s Shoes

04.05.19 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Paul Pierce sees a lot of similarities between himself and many of today’s biggest stars. It’s often so uncanny, it’s like looking into a mirror. As a broadcaster for ESPN, drawing comparisons to a younger version of himself is one of his favorite analytical tools. Humility has never been one of his strong suits.

At this point, the shameless self-aggrandizing has become so rampant that it borders on parody. So it wasn’t much of a surprise on Friday night when the NBA Countdown crew asked Pierce who had the better career between himself and Dwyane Wade, who will officially retire at the end of the season.

Pierce, of course, didn’t hesitate. Not only does he believe he’s a better all-around player than Wade, he took it a step further to claim that, had he been put in a similar situation of playing alongside Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, he would’ve finished his career with substantially more hardware than Wade.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDWYANE WADEMIAMI HEATPAUL PIERCE
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 13 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP