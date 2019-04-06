Getty Image

Paul Pierce sees a lot of similarities between himself and many of today’s biggest stars. It’s often so uncanny, it’s like looking into a mirror. As a broadcaster for ESPN, drawing comparisons to a younger version of himself is one of his favorite analytical tools. Humility has never been one of his strong suits.

At this point, the shameless self-aggrandizing has become so rampant that it borders on parody. So it wasn’t much of a surprise on Friday night when the NBA Countdown crew asked Pierce who had the better career between himself and Dwyane Wade, who will officially retire at the end of the season.

Pierce, of course, didn’t hesitate. Not only does he believe he’s a better all-around player than Wade, he took it a step further to claim that, had he been put in a similar situation of playing alongside Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, he would’ve finished his career with substantially more hardware than Wade.