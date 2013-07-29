Paul Pierce Teaches You How to Talk Boston

#Paul Pierce #Video #Boston Celtics
07.29.13 5 years ago

L.A. native Paul Pierce will be playing in Brooklyn next year, but over the course of his illustrious 15-year career in Boston, he picked up a thing or two about the unique Boston vernacular. Let Pierce teach you some to ignore those r’s to sound like you’re from Boston.

Sample: Pierce is known as “The Truth,” so he isn’t a “fibba.”

Can you speak Boston?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Video#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSPAUL PIERCEvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP