Sixers Rookie Paul Reed Will Never Stop Getting It ‘Out The Mud’

Paul Reed read The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure during his stint in the NBA G League Bubble earlier this year. The book conveyed the divide between people stating or writing down their goals and actually realizing them, emphasizing how much work is required to bridge that gap.

In response, Reed embraced journaling, which helped him establish and adhere to a daily routine. The goal was to stimulate him spiritually, physically, and mentally, facilitating the manifestation of his two overarching objectives from the Bubble: Win G League MVP and the G League championship. In 15 games with the Delaware Blue Coats, Reed, a rookie with the Philadelphia 76ers, accomplished the former, averaging 22.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.9 blocks on 65.9 percent true shooting.

The tasks scribbled down in his journal gave him a daily sense of structure. Every morning began with prayer — Reed says he’s “always been a spiritual person” but connected more intimately that side of himself after being baptized last year. He’d then fire up YouTube for a core workout from Chris Heria’s “Get Shredded” plan, followed by conditioning exercises.

“My neighbors in the Bubble, they used to hear me like early in the morning,” Reed told Dime. “They used to be like, ‘What are you doing? You’re up early, making all that noise.’ But I was getting it out the mud, doing that ugly work.”

If there is one thing you need to know about Reed, it is that he carries a mindset and a mantra alongside him in his NBA journey: Fearless and Out The Mud. He will not be scared of anyone or anything, nor will he ever shy away from the grind and everything it encapsulates, particularly the unglamorous aspects that can make it easy to cut corners.

It’s why a G League MVP and title — the individual and collective apex of this season’s Bubble — were his goals as a rookie. It’s why every day is filled with a combination of core, leg, chest, and conditioning exercises, as well as prayer, meditation, reading, Bible study, and film sessions, the last of which is accompanied by diligent note-taking. It’s why he sought to complete 200 push-ups every day inside the Bubble.

Reed is transparent: He didn’t check off every task in his journal every day — “I was doing most stuff,” he’s quick to stress. But getting every single thing done wasn’t his main objective. He wanted to hold himself accountable and track his progress, at least ensuring he was reinforcing his words with definitive action and expecting more out of himself than anyone else.

“You gotta get out the mud. You ain’t gonna have nobody giving it to you,” Reed says. “And it’s like you gotta go and do some dirty work for it, some work work. It’s not going to be fun, but it’s going to be like ugly. That’s the reality. That’s what some of us got to do to achieve our goals. Do that dirty work, that ugly work that nobody wanna do.”