Getty Image

David Griffin and the New Orleans Pelicans appear to be softening their stance on trying to keep Anthony Davis on the roster. Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday, Griffin has started the process of giving potential trade partners the “framework of the package” that he’d like in a trade for Davis, including “multi-team scenarios that would expand the Pelicans’ pool of assets in a deal.”

Davis, a free agent at the end of the 2020 season, was not traded by the Pelicans prior to the NBA’s trade deadline in February. When the Pelicans won the NBA Draft Lottery and the right to draft Zion Williamson there was talk that the Pelicans would like to keep Davis in New Orleans, but it seems Griffin has opened his mind to a trade after a discussion with Davis and his people earlier in the month.

In addition to looking for an All-Star caliber player, Griffin also wants players and picks that would become assets for the Pelicans as they look to move forward with the no. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.