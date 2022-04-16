For the first time since 2018, the New Orleans Pelicans are headed to the NBA playoffs. The Pelicans took on the Paul George-less Los Angeles Clippers in the final Western Conference play-in game on Friday night, and in one of the most exciting games we’ve seen under the league’s nascent play-in format, New Orleans was able to walk into Crypto.com Arena and earn a 105-101 win that punched their ticket to the postseason.
The Pelicans boasted an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter thanks in large part to the stellar play of Brandon Ingram. While the Clipper offense really struggled to get anything to fall — the team shot 36 percent from the floor and 9.1 percent from three in the opening 12 minutes — Ingram was outrageously good, scoring 16 points on 8-for-9 shooting with three rebounds and a pair of assists.
Brandon Ingram starts the game HOT for the @PelicansNBA 🥵
🔥 14 PTS (7/8 FGM) 🔥
WIN OR GO HOME
The #MetaQuestPlayIn is LIVE NOW on TNT pic.twitter.com/N7X45nUyPJ
— NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2022
B.I. making plays in the first quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/XaSOFGrYZW
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2022
While Ingram was not quite able to continue his torrid form during the second quarter — he only had two points in the frame — the Pelicans didn’t ever seem particularly uncomfortable. Five unanswered points to end the quarter gave the Clippers a more manageable deficit at the half, but New Orleans still lead, 56-46. Ingram’s 18 led the way for the Pelicans, while Los Angeles got a combined 25 points over the first 24 minutes from Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris.
Things changed dramatically at the start of the third. Los Angeles came out of the locker room and immediately went on a 7-0 run, with Jackson and Morris leading the way once more.
Jackson cuts the deficit to 3 🎯 pic.twitter.com/K4EkZBOX0Y
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2022
The Clipper offense just kept coming, as the team went small and started to give the Pelican defense headaches. Eventually, Jackson was able to give the team its first lead since the first half by beating C.J. McCollum off the bounce and getting to the rim.
Reggie Jackson gives Clippers the lead for first time since 1Q 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3Tp2hFLJuS
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2022
Los Angeles just completely dominated New Orleans on both ends of the floor in the third, going on a 34-6 run and winning the quarter by 20 points. Once again, the stars of the show were Jackson and Morris, who both scored 11 points in the frame.
.@MookMorris2 came out firin'! 🔥👌
📺 @NBAonTNT | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/0Ytr8RxRmQ
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 16, 2022
Space…SPLASH! 💦
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Holla_At_Rob33 pic.twitter.com/kCrfDZx0Fn
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 16, 2022
Catch. Shoot. Cash.
📺 @NBAonTNT | @MookMorris2 pic.twitter.com/Gp0nmuAWu6
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 16, 2022
Tremendous defensive effort by Nic Batum to force the turnover 🔒
This is why coaches make you do defensive slides!
WIN OR GO HOME.
The #MetaQuestPlayIn is LIVE NOW on TNT pic.twitter.com/rqM1pIBwoK
— NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2022
But the Pelicans did not relent. Early on in the fourth quarter, the team responded to the Clippers scoring the first three points by ripping off an 11-0 run to get themselves within two immediately upon Nic Batum, whose pesky defense gave them issues all night, heading to the bench. And after Robert Covington split a pair of free throws, McCollum pulled up from deep off of an offensive rebound to tie things up at 88.
TREY MURPHY THE THIRD pic.twitter.com/DqLqs1DwW9
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 16, 2022
THREE BALL FOR CJ !! pic.twitter.com/G8j0ZZJUsY
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 16, 2022
Back and forth the two teams went down the stretch — if things weren’t shot-for-shot, everything that happened seemed to get an eventual response. With the game tied at 94, the Pelicans ripped off seven consecutive points … only for Los Angeles to respond by scoring five in a row and keeping things tight.
Trey for 3!
Trey Murphy TIES IT UP for the @PelicansNBA
4:38 remaining in the #MetaQuestPlayIn on TNT pic.twitter.com/6vF40LG9Zr
— NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2022
Norm for three!👌
📺 @NBAonTNT | @npowell2404 pic.twitter.com/BA36F2uRVi
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 16, 2022
After a stretch in the final minute where the only points came at the free throw line for both teams, Larry Nance Jr. stepped to the charity stripe with the Pelicans holding onto a three-point lead with a hair under 20 seconds remaining, only to miss both of his attempts. New Orleans opted to foul right away once the Clippers got the ball out of a timeout, with Norman Powell splitting his shots. And after the Clippers tried to force a turnover instead of committing an immediate foul, Ingram found Jonas Valanciunas wide open under the hoop for the dagger.
The idea from the Clippers was fine, the execution wasn't there. Enough time to go with "one trap then foul" Batum stepped up once Ingram split, Jonas by himself under the rim. pic.twitter.com/AL5KLP999f
— Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) April 16, 2022
Ingram’s 30 points, six rebounds, and six assists led the way for New Orleans, with McCollum adding 19 points and both Nance and Trey Murphy scoring 14 off the bench. Jackson and Morris each scored 27 for the Clippers, while Powell had 17 and Robert Covington provided 14.
The Pelicans will now advance to the playoffs, where they have quite the tall task awaiting them in the Phoenix Suns. Game 1 of their series tips off on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.