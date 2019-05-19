The Pelicans Will Reportedly Hire Trajan Langdon As Their GM To Work With David Griffin

05.19.19 50 mins ago

Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to have one of the most interesting offseasons for a non-playoff franchise in recent memory. All expectations are that Anthony Davis will continue to push for a trade after failing to get his wish at the deadline this season.

New executive vice president David Griffin has stated publicly he will try to keep Davis, but now possesses the most coveted asset in the league, the 2019 NBA Draft top pick which means they will bring Zion Williamson to New Orleans in late June. With Williamson coming on board, the Pelicans now have a new star to build around for the future — or possibly quite the selling point on trying to keep Davis in town to play with the young star.

The latter situation remains unlikely, as Davis is looking to compete now and New Orleans can now use a Davis trade to bring in complementary young pieces and draft assets to build on Williamson’s timeline. Griffin won’t be doing that alone, however, as the team is bringing in Nets assistant GM Trajan Langdon to be their new GM to work alongside the ex-Cavs executive, per Shams Charania.

Around The Web

TAGSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP