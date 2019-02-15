The Pelicans Reportedly Promoted Danny Ferry To GM To Trade Away Anthony Davis And Rebuild

02.15.19 35 mins ago

Getty Image

The Dell Demps era in New Orleans ended abruptly on Friday, with Pelicans ownership firing the former NBA player after the Anthony Davis took another downturn. Davis, who requested a trade from the Pelicans but was not moved before the deadline, has yo-yo’d in and out of the Pelicans roster since the trade deadline passed.

Davis got booed by the home crowd and the Pelicans reportedly didn’t want to play Davis for fear of injury, but the NBA may have threatened a fine if the team wouldn’t play him. And so Davis played on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He then literally left the building at the half after reportedly suffering a shoulder injury.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry called the situation a “dumpster fire,” and he’s certainly not wrong. Which is why it wasn’t all that surprising when Demps was fired. And the Pelicans worked quickly to hire from within and get a new general manager in place. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that Danny Ferry, who was working with the Pelicans in an advisory role, will take over as the team’s general manager.

TAGSDanny FerryDell DempsNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

