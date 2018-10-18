Getty Image

The biggest game on Wednesday night in the eyes of most NBA fans was the Pelicans going to Houston to take on the Rockets. It was a matchup of two teams that made the Western Conference Semifinals a year ago, and many wanted to see where each stood after some interesting moves this offseason.

The end result was an absolute drubbing, as New Orleans rocked the Rockets in a 131-112 final, asserting themselves as a force in the West with an offense capable of lighting up the opposition. Anthony got his MVP resumé off to a strong start with 32 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and three steals, dominating the Rockets on both ends with his length and strength — and feasting on lobs as the Rockets struggled to contain the Pelicans guards off the pick-and-roll and even dishing it some himself.