Anthony Davis And The Pelicans Dominated The Rockets In Houston To Open The Season

10.17.18 31 mins ago

The biggest game on Wednesday night in the eyes of most NBA fans was the Pelicans going to Houston to take on the Rockets. It was a matchup of two teams that made the Western Conference Semifinals a year ago, and many wanted to see where each stood after some interesting moves this offseason.

The end result was an absolute drubbing, as New Orleans rocked the Rockets in a 131-112 final, asserting themselves as a force in the West with an offense capable of lighting up the opposition. Anthony got his MVP resumé off to a strong start with 32 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and three steals, dominating the Rockets on both ends with his length and strength — and feasting on lobs as the Rockets struggled to contain the Pelicans guards off the pick-and-roll and even dishing it some himself.

