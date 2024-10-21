One of the biggest question surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans as they entered the 2024-25 NBA season involved the future of Trey Murphy. Among the NBA’s most promising two-way wings, Murphy has blossomed into an important part of the team’s core, but ran the risk of entering this year without a contract extension, which would have let him hit restricted free agency next summer.

But on the final day that the two sides could work out a deal, the Pelicans were able to get something across the finish line. According to Marc Stein and Shams Charania of ESPN, Murphy agreed to a 4-year contract extension worth $112 million that will keep him in New Orleans going forward. Charania went on to report that the deal has no incentives or opt-outs.

While Murphy has dealt with some injury issues and is a little older than the rest of his rookie class — he turned 24 during the offseason — getting him on a deal worth $28 million a year is a good bit of business for the Pelicans, as he is the exact sort of 3-and-D wing that teams covet. Last season, Murphy averaged 14.8 points in 29.6 minutes per game while shooting 38 percent from behind the three-point line.

Currently, Murphy is out with a hamstring strain that will cost him some time at the very start of the season. All eyes in New Orleans will now turn to Brandon Ingram, as the team’s high-scoring wing is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.